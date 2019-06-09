El alcaldable de Barcelona por BCN Canvi-CS, Manuel Valls, ha alertado este domingo contra Vox porque se le está incluyendo en negociaciones de alcaldías o comunidades autónomas: "¿Normalidad democrática? o ¿normalización de un partido de extrema derecha? No es lo mismo".
En un tuit ha criticado "pactos anunciados entre el PP y Vox en muchas ciudades... reuniones de líderes de partidos constitucionalistas con Vox...".
Pactos anunciados entre el PP y Vox en muchas ciudades...reuniones de líderes de partidos constitucionalistas con Vox ...¿normalidad democrática ?..o..¿normalización de un partido de extrema derecha ? ...no es lo mismo.. y no puedo esconder otra vez mi gran preocupación. https://t.co/TX8p2SKg61— Manuel Valls (@manuelvalls) 9 de junio de 2019
"No puedo esconder otra vez mi gran preocupación", ha añadido el exprimer ministro francés, que ha acompañado este mensaje con una información sobre el encuentro mantenido este domingo entre los candidatos de Ciudadanos y Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado y Rocío Monasterio, el primero tras las elecciones del pasado 26 de junio.
En la misma línea, ha incidido en que el futuro de España, de las comunidades autónomas o de las ciudades "no puede depender de los separatistas o de la extrema derecha". Tras citar ejemplos como los de Madrid, Navarra, Barcelona, ha enfatizado que "cada uno tiene que asumir sus responsabilidades y ser coherente".
