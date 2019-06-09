Público
Pactos postelectorales Valls alerta contra la "normalización" de Vox si se negocian alcaldías con el partido

El exprimer ministro francés ha incidido en que el futuro de España, de las comunidades autónomas o de las ciudades "no puede depender de los separatistas o de la extrema derecha".

Manuel Valls durante la primera rueda de prensa que ha realizado tras las elecciones del 26-M y en la que ha ofrecido un acuerdo a Ada Colau y Jaume Collboni. (MARTA PÉREZ | EFE)

El alcaldable de Barcelona por BCN Canvi-CS, Manuel Valls, ha alertado este domingo contra Vox porque se le está incluyendo en negociaciones de alcaldías o comunidades autónomas: "¿Normalidad democrática? o ¿normalización de un partido de extrema derecha? No es lo mismo".

En un tuit ha criticado "pactos anunciados entre el PP y Vox en muchas ciudades... reuniones de líderes de partidos constitucionalistas con Vox...".

"No puedo esconder otra vez mi gran preocupación", ha añadido el exprimer ministro francés, que ha acompañado este mensaje con una información sobre el encuentro mantenido este domingo entre los candidatos de Ciudadanos y Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado y Rocío Monasterio, el primero tras las elecciones del pasado 26 de junio.

En la misma línea, ha incidido en que el futuro de España, de las comunidades autónomas o de las ciudades "no puede depender de los separatistas o de la extrema derecha". Tras citar ejemplos como los de Madrid, Navarra, Barcelona, ha enfatizado que "cada uno tiene que asumir sus responsabilidades y ser coherente".

