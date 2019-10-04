La exdiputada de Podemos y cofundadora de la formación morada, Carolina Bescansa, será la cabeza de lista del nuevo partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más País, por A Coruña, una de las circunscripciones en las que se presentará en Galicia.
Así lo han confirmado fuentes de Más País, que está ultimando las listas con las que se presentará a las elecciones del próximo 10 de noviembre antes de que este lunes día 7 se cierre el plazo para formalizar las candidaturas.
Bescansa no concurrió en las listas de Unidas Podemos del pasado mes de abril tras su distanciamiento de la dirección del partido y sus discrepancias con las estrategias políticas de la cúpula de Pablo Iglesias.
