Más País Carolina Bescansa encabezará la lista de Más País por A Coruña

Bescansa no concurrió en las listas de Unidas Podemos del pasado mes de abril tras su distanciamiento de la dirección del partido y sus discrepancias con las estrategias políticas de la cúpula de Pablo Iglesias.

Carolina Bescansa | EFE

La exdiputada de Podemos y cofundadora de la formación morada, Carolina Bescansa, será la cabeza de lista del nuevo partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más País, por A Coruña, una de las circunscripciones en las que se presentará en Galicia.  

Así lo han confirmado fuentes de Más País, que está ultimando las listas con las que se presentará a las elecciones del próximo 10 de noviembre antes de que este lunes día 7 se cierre el plazo para formalizar las candidaturas. 

