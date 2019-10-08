Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Más País Errejón propone blindar la revalorización de las pensiones con el IPC en la Constitución: "Que sea un derecho"

"Si los nietos siguen trabajando en precario, es difícil pagar las pensiones", ha lamentado el candidato de Más País durante una entrevista. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Más Madrid en el Parlamento regional, Íñigo Errejón / EUROPA PRESS

El líder de Más Madrid en el Parlamento regional, Íñigo Errejón / EUROPA PRESS

El candidato de Más País a las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre, Íñigo Errejón, ha propuesto este martes blindar la revalorización de las pensiones con el IPC en la Constitución para que "sea un derecho".

En una entrevista en Telecinco, Errejón ha asegurado que las pensiones "tienen que subir siempre lo mismo que suban los precios". "Eso es un derecho, no un regalo de un gobierno", ha añadido.

En este sentido, se ha comprometido a "constitucionalizar" esta revalorización que considera fundamental también para complementar la caja de la Seguridad Social. "Si los nietos siguen trabajando en precario, es difícil pagar las pensiones", ha lamentado.

Además, el candidato de Más País se ha referido a la promesa electoral lanzada por el líder de los socialistas y jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, de actualizar las pensiones con el IPC en diciembre, tras las elecciones del 10 de noviembre.

"Podrían ser medidas aprobadas por un gobierno estable si hubiera habido la suficiente sensatez para tener un gobierno. Preferiría que fueran medidas y no anuncios electorales. Si hubiera habido menos soberbia y más capacidad de llegar a acuerdos...", ha apostillado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad