El exdiputado de Unidos Podemos Segundo González encabezará la lista de Más País por Asturias después de que Más Asturies haya ratificado las candidaturas de la formación para las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, González ha querido agradecer la confianza depositada en él. "Esperamos estar a la altura. Con la gente que me acompaña este proceso será un poquitín más fácil. ¡Seguimos!", ha apuntado.
Gracies pola confianza, esperamos tar a l’altura. Cola xente que acompaña n’esti procesu será un puquitín más fácil. Siguimos! https://t.co/2Tp8kE59ZC— Segundo González (@Segundogg) October 4, 2019
El propio González publicó el pasado sábado un escrito en su página de Facebook en el que apostaba por que el partido de Íñigo Errejón se presentase en Asturias para contribuir a "desbloquear la situación" tras el "fracaso" de las negociaciones entre la formación de Pablo Iglesias y el PSOE de Pedro Sánchez.
Este mismo jueves, después de que algo más de un centenar de personas votase a favor de presentar candidatura en Asturias de Mas País, González explicó que no se negaba a ser candidato, pero que la decisión no era suya.
La presentación de González como cabeza de lista llega después de que Más País haya anunciado este mismo viernes que la exdirigente de Podemos Carolina Bescansa encabezará la candidatura de la formación por A Coruña. Asimismo, el partido liderado por Errejón anuncio este jueves que la senadora de Adelante Andalucía Esperanza Gómez sería la cabeza de lista de la formación por Sevilla.
