El coordinador de Más Región, Óscar Urralburu, es desde este lunes portavoz del partido que lidera Íñigo Errejón en el Congreso. Junto a Urralburu, y el propio Errejón, estará la coordinadora de Más País Andalucía, Esperanza Gómez.
Urralburu ha explicado que los territorios "son una pieza fundamental para construir Más País como un proyecto sólido en el ámbito nacional en el Congreso".
"Tenemos muy claro que hay vida más allá de Madrid, y lo que aportamos tanto Andalucía como la Región de Murcia con estas co-portavocías es destacar todas las ideas, iniciativas y proyectos que estamos empezando a desarrollar ya. Queremos solucionar los problemas cotidianos que tiene la gente en todos los rincones de España, y eso no sólo se hace desde la capital", ha señalado.
Urralburu ha asegurado que todas las políticas de Más País "pasan por salvaguardar nuestro medio ambiente y convertir ese nuevo sector estratégico en la clave de la nueva industrialización verde que está transformando ya los países más avanzados de la Unión Europea".
En el caso de la Región de Murcia, además, este sector es "vital", ha dicho, ya que "tenemos un territorio que tiene las condiciones para convertirse en una súper potencia mundial en energías renovables, pero en lugar de eso ha sido despiezado por un modelo económico del siglo pasado, basado casi exclusivamente en el beneficio de grandes constructoras y políticos sin escrúpulos".
Por ello, ha incidido el coordinador de Más Región y portavoz de Más País, las políticas verdes "son ya una realidad cada vez más influyente en Alemania o Francia y aquí, en España no podemos perder el tren de la industrialización del siglo XXI, y Más País es la fuerza política que puede liderar los avances y los cambios que esa nueva industrialización supone".
