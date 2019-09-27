El partido de Íñigo Errejón solo ha logrado por el momento la mitad de las alrededor de 5.000 firmas que necesita para presentar su candidatura en Barcelona, han informado a EFE fuentes de Más País, que indican que hay tiempo hasta el lunes para lograrlo.
El partido de Íñigo Errejón debe obtener el apoyo del 0,1% del censo para concurrir a las generales por las Islas Baleares y por Barcelona, porque no tiene representación en esas dos circunscripciones y allí no opera la coalición con Equo.
Tampoco en Baleares se han recogido por el momento todas las firmas necesarias.
Más País hace un llamamiento a los ciudadanos para que apoyen su proyecto y presten su apoyo, aunque todavía no ha confirmado si en caso de recogerlos presentaría la lista.
No obstante, el partido de Errejón difundió una encuesta interna que le daba dos escaños por esa circunscripción. Fuentes de Más País han informado a Efe de que el exdiputado de Podemos Andalucía y exvicepresidente tercero de la Mesa del Parlamento andaluz, Juan Ignacio Moreno Yagüe, será el número dos por Sevilla, una lista que encabezará la senadora por Adelante Andalucía Esperanza Gómez, que dejó el consejo ciudadano andaluz de Podemos para sumarse al proyecto de Errejón.
Moreno Yagüe fue el único en disputar la Secretaría General del partido a Pablo Iglesias en Vistalegre II.
