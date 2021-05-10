madrid
El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha señalado que espera celebrar las Fallas en septiembre de este año si antes se logra alcanzar la inmunidad de grupo al vacunar al 70% de la población. "En esas condiciones", ha afirmado, se podrían celebrar unas fiestas que "nunca serán las que conocemos".
Así se ha pronunciado Puig en declaraciones a los medios este lunes en València, donde ha considerado que las celebraciones que se puedan llevar a cabo este año, "de alguna manera cerrarán el ciclo" que se inició con la cancelación de 2020.
Puig también ha recordado que se va a producir una reunión entre Ayuntamiento y Generalitat para "establecer en qué condiciones se pueden celebrar Fallas y, en el futuro, distintas fiestas de carácter patronal y local". En este sentido, ha remarcado que la celebración "siempre será bajo criterios de sanidad y de la seguridad de las personas".
Por ello, ha apelado a la "prudencia" para "transitar hacia la normalidad", aunque ha indicado que estamos en un momento de la pandemia "extraordinariamente positivo", con menos de 200 personas ingresadas, un nivel que no se veía desde agosto.
