País Valencià La UCO detiene al subdelegado del Gobierno en València y al exvicealcalde de Rita Barberá acusados de cobrar mordidas

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en el marco de la 'operación Azud', que investiga el supuesto cobro de comisiones a contratistas en el Ayuntamiento de València, a más de una decena de personas.

Foto de archivo de Rita Barberá saludando a Alfonso Grau. EFE
El exvicealcalde del País Valencià, Alfonso Grau, junto a Rita Barberá.  EFE

El subdelegado del Gobierno en el País Valencià, Rafael Rubio, ha sido detenido este jueves por la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil (UCO) en el marco de la operación Azud, que investiga el supuesto cobro de comisiones a contratistas en el Ayuntamiento de València, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación.

El periódico El Diario  y La Razón informan tambié de que, además de Rafael Rubio, quien fue concejal socialista en el Ayuntamiento de València, han sido detenidos el vicealcalde durante al gobierno de Rita Barberá, Alfonso Grau; la hija de este; el empresario Jaime María Febrer y 10 personas más.

En esta causa el principal investigado es el cuñado de la exalcaldesa de València, José María Corbín, quien fue detenido en abril de 2019, y también figuran como investigados la mujer de este y hermana de la exalcaldesa, Asunción Barberá, y sus tres hijas.

La operación Azud, desarrollada por la UCO de la Guardia Civil y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, investiga una supuesta trama de cobro de comisiones a contratistas del Ayuntamiento de València durante la etapa de gobierno de Rita Barberá.

Rubio, destituido el subdelegado del Gobierno en Valéncia 

La delegada del Gobierno en el país Valencià, Gloria Calero, ha ordenado este jueves el cese de Rafael Rubio tras haber sido detenido. Así lo ha anunciado la Delegación del Gobierno en un comunicado, en el que también afirma que "respeta, como no podía ser de otro modo, la actuación llevada a cabo por la Justicia".

El PSPV-PSOE ha abierto este jueves el expediente disciplinario y ha suspendido cautelarmente su militancia, según han informado fuentes del partido. Rubio, exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de Valencia y ex diputado provincial, era hasta ahora miembro del Comité nacional del PSPV-PSOE.

