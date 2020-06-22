Estás leyendo: Urkullu cree que el Gobierno "atenderá" la petición de otra política penitenciaria que acerque presos, no sólo de ETA

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Euskadi Urkullu cree que el Gobierno "atenderá" la petición de otra política penitenciaria que acerque presos, no sólo de ETA

El lehendakari ha insistido en que la Constitución y la legislación penitenciaria "invitan a la reinserción" y la "resocialización" de los presos.

Urkullu, dispuesto a levantar el estado de alarma el viernes
El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, / Fuente: Irekia

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El 'lehendakari' Iñigo Urkullu ha asegurado que el Gobierno "atenderá" la reclamación de modificar la política penitenciaria para permitir el acercamiento de los presos a cárceles próximas a sus residencias, no sólo en el caso de presos de ETA sino también del resto de personas encarceladas y no sólo un acercamiento al País Vasco.

En un encuentro digital organizado por Europa Press, Urkullu ha insistido en que la Constitución y la legislación penitenciaria "invitan a la reinserción" y la "resocialización" de los presos y que "merece la pena una reconsideración" de la situación de las personas en prisión lejos de sus casas, "por lo que afecta también a sus familiares".

El dirigente vasco ha reclamado ponerse en la situación de las familias de presos -"sean de ETA o presos comunes, me da igual"- que cumplen condena lejos, situación que se ha visto agravada estas semanas de confinamiento en España por la covid-19. "Esto invita a pensar en una modificación de la política penitenciaria, el Gobierno atenderá esta realidad", ha asegurado, insistiendo en que no reclama este cambio para los presos de ETA ni presos con residencia en el País Vasco sino también en el resto del país.

Con respecto a las política penitenciaria que sigue el actual ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, el 'lehendakari' ha subrayado que se está cumpliendo la legislación y que las decisiones se toman según "directrices" de los jueces de vigilancia penitenciaria, ha añadido. "No hay nada que reprochar", ha apuntado.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público