Palacio de Marivent Pedro Sánchez se reúne este miércoles con el rey en el Palacio de Marivent

Será el segundo encuentro en el despacho veraniego entre ambas personalidades en Palma de Mallorca. El primero fue en 2018, después de que el socialista llegara al Gobierno con una moción de censura. 

06/08/2019 - El Rey recibe al presidente del Gobierno en funciones Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela / EUROPA PRESS - CASA REAL

El rey en una de las últimas reuniones con Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela / EUROPA PRESS - CASA REAL

Felipe VI recibirá este miércoles al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de Marivent en el habitual despacho veraniego que se celebra en Palma de Mallorca. 

El encuentro entre está previsto a las 13.00 horas y tras el despacho mantendrán un almuerzo. Momentos previos a la reunión, el jefe del Ejecutivo tendrá oportunidad de atender a los medios de comunicación. 

Esta reunión se produce después de que el pasado domingo, también desde Palma, el rey apelara a los partidos políticos a encontrar una "solución" antes que ir a nuevas elecciones generales el próximo 10 de noviembre. 

Felipe VI anunció que no convocaría, por el momento, una nueva ronda de consultas con los partidos que tienen representación parlamentaria

La de este miércoles será la segunda vez que Pedro Sánchez se reúna con Felipe VI en el Palacio de Marivent, ya que en el 2018 lo hizo apenas dos meses después de llegar al Gobierno con una moción de censura, y en esta ocasión lo hará estando en funciones tras la investidura fallida.

Tras la investidura fallida de Sánchez en el Congreso, el monarca había anunciado que no convocaría por el momento una nueva ronda de consultas con los partidos políticos que tienen representación parlamentaria, "de manera que las formaciones políticas puedan llevar a cabo las actuaciones que consideren convenientes" con vistas a la elección de un candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno. 

Este mismo miércoles los reyes ofrecen también una recepción a una representación de la sociedad balear.

