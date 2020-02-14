Estás leyendo: El juicio por la caja B del PP empezará el 8 de febrero de 2021

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Papeles de Bárcenas El juicio por la caja B del PP empezará el 8 de febrero de 2021

Está previsto que se prolongue hasta el 20 de mayo. Entre los testigos destacan los expresidentes del Gobierno José María Aznar y Mariano Rajoy, cuatro ex secretarios generales del PP o el presidente de Mercadona, Juan Roig.

Luis Bárcenas
Luis Bárcenas, extesorero del PP, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

La sección segunda de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha señalado para el 8 de febrero de 2021 el inicio del juicio del caso Bárcenas, relativo al presunto pago de las obras de la reforma de la sede nacional del partido en la calle Génova con dinero de la caja B del PP.

Tras una larga serie de avatares desde que la causa llegara a la Sala en 2015 una vez finalizada la instrucción, el tribunal que juzgará estos hechos -compuesto José Antonio Mora, Fernando Andreu y María Fernanda García- ha fijado este viernes en un auto el comienzo de este juicio, que está previsto que se prolongue hasta el 20 de mayo.

La Sala ha adoptado esta decisión tras haber admitido una larga lista de testigos propuestos por las acusaciones y las defensas en esta causa entre los que destacan los expresidentes del Gobierno José María Aznar y Mariano Rajoy, cuatro ex secretarios generales del PP o el presidente de Mercadona, Juan Roig.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú