Los papeles de Panamá Juan Luis Cebrián pierde la demanda contra 'El Confidencial' por los papeles de Panamá

El expresidente del Grupo Prisa demandó a este medio por la publicación de varias informaciones en las que se le relacionaba con la petrolera Star Petroleum, perteneciente al empresario iraní Massoud Zandi.

El presidente ejecutivo del Grupo Prisa, Juan Luis Cebrián . EFE

El expresidente del Grupo Prisa Juan Luis Cebrián ha perdido la demanda que interpuso contra El Confidencial por la publicación de varias informaciones, basadas en los papeles de Panamá, en las que se relacionaba a Cebrián con la petrolera Star Petroleum, perteneciente al empresario iraní Massoud Zandi.

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 5 de Madrid sostiene que las noticias sobre el expresidente de Prisa proviene de una investigación realizada por el Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ), "lo que da idea de la envergadura de dicho trabajo y de la seriedad de la labor, hasta el punto de que se obtuvo reconocimiento internacional a través de diversos premios donde se valoró la solvencia de la información obtenida", según señala la jueza en la sentencia recogida por El Confidencial.

Cebrián alegó intromisión ilegítima al derecho al honor, la intimidad y la propia imagen. Sin embargo, la jueza da la razón al medio e impone el pago de costas procesales al exresponsable del grupo de comunicación. "Una lectura de los artículos que se enumeran en el escrito de demanda y que fueron publicados en el diario El Confidencial permite apreciar que no se contienen en los mismos expresiones vejatorias o insidiosas ni expresiones ofensivas respecto al demandante, por lo que difícilmente pueden lesionar su honor", señala.

Asimismo, la jueza considera que las informaciones acerca de Cebrián eran de interés general al ser un "personaje de indudable proyección pública".

