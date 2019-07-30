Consiguen paralizar el desahucio de una víctima de violencia machista en Barakaldo

La pesadilla no ha terminado, pero al menos habrá un tiempo de respiro y esperanza. J.T.B., la víctima de violencia machista que el Gobierno Vasco amenaza con desahuciar de una vivienda de alquiler social en Barakaldo, podrá seguir hasta nuevo aviso en ese hogar, donde reside junto a sus dos hijos menores de edad.
"Alivio". Así se expresaba una de las integrantes de la plataforma social Berri Otxoak frente al número 5 de la calle La Felicidad de este municipio vizcaíno. Allí se habían concentrado este martes varias personas a la espera de que llegara la comitiva que ejecutaría el desahucio, tal como se le había informado telefónicamente a J.T.B. el pasado día 5.
Según recordaron desde Berri Otxoak, esta mujer "ha puesto varias denuncias a su ex pareja" por violencia machista. "Ella intentó por todos los medios regularizar el alquiler de la vivienda -que estaba a nombre de su ex pareja- para hacer frente a los gastos que conllevaba", recordaron.
El abogado de esta plataforma llevó el caso hasta el Ararteko (Defensor del Pueblo del País Vasco) y Alokabide, la sociedad pública dependiente del Gobierno Vasco para el desarrollo de la función social de la vivienda, alegando que se vulnerarían derechos fundamentales. Finalmente, el desahucio ha sido paralizado, aunque se desconoce hasta cuándo. De ahí el tenso alivio que se respiraba en la calle la Felicidad de Barakaldo.
