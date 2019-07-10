Público
El Parlament aprueba la primera ley del Govern de esta legislatura: la restitución de la Agencia Catalana de Salud

La legislatura de la cámara catalana comenzó en enero de 2018, pero hasta mayo de ese año no se formó el Ejecutivo de Quim Torra, que ha tardado 14 meses en aprobar su primera norma.

10/07/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra contesta a una pregunta de la oposición durante la sesión de control celebrada hoy en el Parlament después de conocer que la Fiscalía pide su inhabilitación, mientras sigue la disputa entre JxCat y

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, contesta a una pregunta de la oposición durante la sesión de control celebrada este miércoles en el Parlament. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

El pleno del Parlamento catalán ha aprobado este miércoles por unanimidad el proyecto de ley de creación de la Agencia Catalana de Salud Pública, que restituye la personalidad jurídica de este organismo que fue suprimido en 2014, lo que supone la primera ley impulsada por el Govern que se aprueba en esta legislatura.

La legislatura del Parlament comenzó en enero de 2018, pero hasta mayo de ese año no se formó el Govern de Quim Torra, que ha tardado 14 meses en aprobar su primera ley.

Hasta ahora la Cámara catalana no había aprobado ningún proyecto de ley a propuesta del Ejecutivo, ya que hasta ahora todas las iniciativas legislativas que había aprobado el Parlament habían sido a iniciativa de los grupos.

Con esta ley, se crea de nuevo la Agencia Catalana de Salud Pública como un organismo autónomo con personalidad jurídica propia, después de que fuera suprimido como ente en 2014 por el Govern de Artur Mas.

Así, la agencia recupera la autonomía administrativa con funciones ejecutivas y de gestión de los servicios de salud pública, y tendrá la función de ejecutar las políticas de salud de manera coordinada con las consellerias y organizar las actuaciones de los centros sanitarios, entre otras.

