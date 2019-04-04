Público
El Parlament pide a Torra convocar elecciones o someterse a una cuestión de confianza

La moción constata la "inoperancia del Govern de la Generalitat, la falta de presupuestos para el año 2019 y la pérdida de la mayoría parlamentaria".

Imagen del Parlament de Catalunya. / EUROPA PRESS - DAVID ZORRAKINO

El pleno del Parlament de Catalunya ha aprobado este jueves una moción del PSC-Units que insta al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a convocar elecciones o a que se someta a una cuestión de confianza.

El texto, que ha recibido 62 votos a favor y 61 en contra, ha prosperado porque la CUP no ha participado en la votación y, así, Ciudadanos, PSC-Units, Comunes y PP han superado a JxCat y ERC.

