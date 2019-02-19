Vox ha registrado este martes en el Parlamento de Andalucía una breve enmienda de adición -consta de dos párrafos- a sendas proposiciones no de ley (PNL) de PP y de Ciudadanos sobre la situación en Venezuela, en la que se lee, literalmente, lo siguiente: "El Parlamento de Andalucía insta al Gobierno de la Junta [...] a instar asimismo al Gobierno de la Nación a preparar un contingente militar listo para trasladarse e intervenir en Venezuela. Esta intervención debería aprobarse con toda celeridad si el Presidente Juan Guaidó solicita ayuda para defender al pueblo venezolano del usurpador Maduro y sus aliados comunistas cubanos".
También reclama Vox en la misma enmienda, en el párrafo anterior que el Parlamento de Andalucía condene "la brutalidad del narco régimen de Nicolás Maduro, cuyas políticas socialistas han convertido una Venezuela próspera en una nación hambrienta y llena de desesperación". La enmienda va firmada por el portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento de Andalucía, Alejandro Hernández Valdés.
Enmienda de Vox a una PNL d... by on Scribd
