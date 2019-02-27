El Parlamento andaluz rechaza dar a Vox los nombres de empleados de violencia machista

La Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía ha denegado sste nmiércoles la petición de Vox de conocer la identidad de todos los trabajadores destinados en los equipos de unidades de lucha contra la violencia de género entre 2012 y 2019.
Todos los grupos políticos representados en el Parlamento, salvo Vox, además del Gobierno andaluz habían expresado su rechazo a esta petición cursada por el diputado Francisco Serrano, quien argumentó que hay profesionales "no cualificados e ideologizados que influyen" en la decisiones judiciales en esta materia.
La solicitud no ha sido por tanto calificada ni admitida a trámite por la Mesa del Parlamento, que ha tenido en cuenta la posibilidad de que la propuesta colisione con la ley de Protección de Datos, según han confirmado fuentes parlamentarias.
Estas fuentes han señalado que desde los letrados de la Cámara se había planteado a Vox que podía reformular su petición de información para que no supusiera una vulneración de la Ley de Protección de Datos, pero que este grupo parlamentario ha descartado esa posibilidad.
Tal opción la habían barajado los responsables de la formación ultraderechista. Antes de conocerse la decisión de la Mesa, el portavoz adjunto de Vox, Rodrigo Alonso, había afirmado que si se producía el rechazo su grupo optaría por solicitar los datos "de otra manera, pidiendo solo los perfiles profesionales" y no las identidades.
