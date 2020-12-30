Estás leyendo: Lorena Roldán deja Ciudadanos y se pasa al PP

Parlamento Catalán Lorena Roldán deja Ciudadanos y se pasa al PP

La hasta ahora portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Parlamento de Catalunya, abandona la formación naranja para sumarse al Partido Popular.

Lorena Roldán durant el seu discurs de defensa de la moció de censura de Cs contra Torra. EFE / TONI ALBIR
Lorena Roldán durante su discurso de defensa de la moción de censura de Cs contra Torra. - TONI ALBIR/EFE.

EUROPA PRESS

La portavoz parlamentaria de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Lorena Roldán, deja su partido y se marcha al PP. Figurará en sus listas en las próximas elecciones del 14 de febrero en Catalunya.

Roldán, portavoz estatal de Cs, fue elegida en primarias candidata a las elecciones catalanas y una decisión del partido la sustituyó de la dirección por Carrizosa.

