Este miércoles el partido de extrema derecha Vox ha sufrido un boicot en su conferencia del Parlamento Europeo en Bruselas. Las mujeres, trabajadoras institucionales, han reivindicado sus derechos con un mensaje claro: "Nuestros derechos no son negociables". La pancarta ha sido desplegada por las activistas feministas del movimiento Me Too del Parlamento Europeo.

Javier Ortega Smith, secretario general de la formación ultraderechista fue quien ofreció este evento bajo el nombre de Cataluña, una región española. Ortega aseguró que "sin las Navas de Tolosa, la batalla de Lepanto y Carlos V, las mujeres que hay aquí vestirían burka". Además hay que mencionar que la conferencia fue organizada por el eurodiputado polaco Kosma Zlotowski, del partido Ley y Justicia, como informa Huffington Post.

El secretario general de Vox comenzó su discurso con un "bienvenidos a la resistencia desde Europa", y lo terminó con un grito: "Viva España, viva Europea, y Puigdemont, a prisión", como recoge El Diario.

La eurodiputada del Bloque Nacionalista Galego (BNG), Ana Miranda, mostró la protesta a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Tanto Miranda como Jordi Solé, eurodiputado de ERC, se han quejado de la autorización de este acto. Han pedido explicaciones al presidente del Parlamento Europeo, Antonio Tajani, por el acto que no se aceptó en el que participaba Carles Puigdemont.

