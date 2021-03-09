Estás leyendo: El Parlamento Europeo retira la inmunidad de Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí

Esta decisión no implica una extradición automática sino que reactivará los procesos abiertos en un tribunal de Bélgica, en el caso de Puigdemont y Comín, y de Reino Unido, en el de Ponsatí.

Carles Puigdemont. EFE

El pleno del Parlamento europeo ha aprobado aceptar el suplicatorio remitido por el Tribunal Supremo por el que se suspenderá la inmunidad parlamentaria del expresidente de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont para que pueda ser juzgado en España por su papel en el procés.

También ha dado luz verde a levantar la inmunidad de los otros dos eurodiputados de JxCAT, los exconsellers Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí, al concluir en los tres casos que los hechos imputados son anteriores a que ocuparan su escaño y no guardan relación alguna con su actividad en la Eurocámara.

Esta decisión no implica una extradición automática sino que reactivará los procesos abiertos en un tribunal de Bélgica, en el caso de Puigdemont y Comín, y de Reino Unido, en el de Ponsatí, que examinan las euroórdenes que dictó contra ellos el juez Pablo Llarena.

