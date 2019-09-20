Público
Parlamento Marcos de Quinto tuvo que cambiar su escaño en el Congreso al encontrarse un chicle pegado antes de un Pleno en el Congreso

Pese a que el secretario general del grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, alertó a los ujieres del Congreso a instancias del propio afectado, el asiento no pudo ser cambiado hasta después de la sesión parlamentaria.

Marcos de Quinto, primero por la derecha en la imagen, junto a varios compañeros de partido en el Congreso. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

Marcos de Quinto, diputado y portavoz económico de Ciudadanos, se encontró con una desagradable sorpresa el pasado 10 de septiembre, en el primer Pleno parlamentario tras las vacaciones. En su escaño, bien visible, el diputado naranja se encontró un chicle pegado, según informa eldiario.es.

Aunque el grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos solicitó cambiar el escaño antes del inicio de la sesión, este no pudo ser cambiado hasta después del Pleno. Cuestión de burocracia: pese a que a que el secretario general del grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, alertó a los ujieres del Congreso a instancias del propio Marcos de Quinto antes del inicio de la sesión, hubo que seguir unos pasos preceptivos como rellenar una solicitud para cambiar el asiento, tramitarla y ya proceder al cambio. No dio tiempo antes del Pleno. En la nota, por cierto, podía leerse que a la razón del cambio era, literalmente, "chicle pegado". Y encima de ese chicle pegado tuvo que sentarse Marcos de Quinto. 

La sustitución de escaños por desperfectos es habitual, pero nunca había ocurrido algo así en el Congreso, según afirma eldiario.es. Además, la presencia del chicle resulta muy extraña teniendo en cuenta la ubicación del escaño de Marcos de Quinto: rodeado por todos los lados de escaños de compañeros de partido y al lado del de Juan Carlos Girauta. Pese a todo, desde Ciudadanos restan importancia al incidente del chicle y ni tan siquiera lo reportaron a la presidencia de la Cámara. 

