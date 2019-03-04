El número de parados registrados en las oficinas del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) aumentó en 3.279 personas en febrero respecto al mes anterior, hasta los 3.289.040 desempleados, de forma que marcó el mayor incremento en un segundo mes del año desde 2013.
De acuerdo con los datos publicados este lunes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, en el último año el paro se recortó en 181.208 personas, con un ritmo de reducción interanual del 5,22%.
Por sectores, el desempleo se redujo en los servicios (7.581 personas), la industria (2.304) y la construcción (4.647), pero se incrementó en la agricultura (9.885) y entre el colectivo sin empleo anterior (7.926).
Por otro lado, la Seguridad Social cerró febrero con un aumento medio de 69.172 afiliados (+0,4%), su menor alza en este mes desde 2016, ha informado este lunes el Ministerio de Trabajo, que ha destacado, no obstante, que se mantiene la tendencia positiva en la creación de empleo iniciada tras la crisis y después del "parón" que supuso la finalización de los contratos de Navidad.
El total de ocupados se situó al finalizar febrero en 18.888.368 afiliados, la cifra más alta en un mes de febrero desde 2008. En valores interanuales, la afiliación ha crecido en 524.958 cotizantes desde febrero de 2018 (+2,8%).
El de febrero de este año ha sido el menor aumento en este mes desde 2016, cuando el sistema ganó 63.355 afiliados. En 2017 y 2018, la Seguridad Social logró incrementar la ocupación en 74.080 y 81.483 cotizantes, respectivamente, por encima de lo que lo ha hecho este año.
El Régimen General, el más mayoritario del sistema, ganó 62.711 afiliados en febrero en relación al mes anterior (+0,4%), hasta totalizar 15.584.786 ocupados, mientras que el de Autónomos registró 5.280 cotizantes más (+0,16%), hasta sumar 3.239.653 afiliados.
En términos desestacionalizados, la Seguridad Social registró un aumento de ocupados de 38.833 personas, creciendo por encima de los 19 millones de afiliados.
