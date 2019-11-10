Público
Elecciones 10-N La participación cae 3,5 puntos respecto a las pasadas elecciones

Ha votado el 37,93% del censo frente al 41,49% registrado a la misma hora en las elecciones de abril. En total, han ejercido su derecho 12,6 millones de españoles, casi 2 millones menos que en los últimos comicios.

Preparativos en el CEIP Ortega y Gasset de Madrid para las elecciones generales.

Preparativos en el CEIP Ortega y Gasset de Madrid para las elecciones generales. EFE/David Fernández

La participación en los comicios que se celebran este domingo ha bajado cerca de cuatro puntos respecto a las pasadas elecciones. Así, a las dos de la tarde han votado un total del 37,93% de los electores censados. En los comicios celebrados el 28 de abril, a esta hora habían ejercido su derecho a voto un 41,49% de total de los censados. 

El próximo avance de participación electoral se dará a conocer a las 18.30 en una rueda de prensa que ofrecerán el secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver; y la subsecretaria del Ministerio del Interior, Isabel Goicoechea. 

