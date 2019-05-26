La participación ha crecido en España a nivel general, pero eso no tendría que significar una victoria para la izquierda, como se suele esperar cada vez que aumentan los votantes.
Pese a haber crecido apenas un punto, el dato es muy inferior a las Generales del pasado 28A, cuando el PSOE fue el partido más votado. Hasta seis puntos menos de participación entre ambos comicios, separados por un mes en el calendario.
Sin embargo, hay otros datos relevantes. Por ejemplo, la participación ha aumentado en dos distritos de Catalunya, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi y Les Corts. El voto ha crecido ampliamente en la Comunidad, pero estos dos tienen la particularidad de ser de los que menos apoyo otorgaron a Ada Colau en su histórica victoria electoral, ya que en Sarrià apenas llegó al 10%, según los datos oficiales del Ministerio de Interior. En 2015 el dato fue de 31,19% respecto al 35,14% de hoy.
Esta misma percepción se da en la capital, y es que Madrid presenta un leve aumento de la participación, pero gracias a una mayor presencia de votantes en las zonas de más renta. Las Rozas, por ejemplo, crece desde un 33,56% hasta un 34,91% o El Escorial pasa de un 33,26% a un 36,03%. Pozuelo de Alarcón también crece sensiblemente, y pasa de un 40,08% a un 43,58%. Soto del Real, otro de los históricos feudos del PP donde ahora gobierna el PSOE, también ha crecido un punto en la participación. En Madrid capital, la participación baja en Villaverde, Tetuán, Usera y Carabanchel y sube en el Barrio de Salamanca, Retiro, Chamberí y Barajas.
