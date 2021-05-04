madridActualizado:
La participación en las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid sube 11 puntos a las 19 horas frente a los comicios de 2019. En concreto, en la anterior jornada electoral en la región, a esta hora había votado un 58,13% del censo, mientras que este martes lo ha hecho un 69,08%.
En estas elecciones autonómicas anticipadas del 4 de mayo se elegirá a un total de 136 representantes que conformarán la Asamblea de Madrid para la legislatura 2021-2023.
Habrá, por lo tanto, cuatro diputados más como consecuencia del incremento de la población en la región, tal y como estipula el Estatuto de Autonomía de la Comunidad de Madrid. La mayoría absoluta se conseguiría con 69 votos.
