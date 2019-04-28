Público
Participación elecciones valencianas La participación en los comicios valencianos supera en 4,76 puntos la de 2015

En la provincia de Alicante, zona donde más ha crecido la participación, el aumento es de 5,89 puntos, subiendo hasta el 44,53%.

Vista general del colegio electoral l Casinet d'Hostafrancs.- EFE

La participación en las elecciones autonómicas en la Comunidad Valenciana ha alcanzado a las 14:00 horas un 45,66 % del censo, 4,76 puntos más que hace cuatro años, según los datos oficiales que ha ofrecido en una rueda de prensa la consellera de Justicia y Administración Pública, Gabriela Bravo.

Con los datos del 91% de las mesas electorales, en la provincia de Alicante aumenta la participación en 5,89 puntos hasta el 44,53%; en Castellón sube 4,76 puntos hasta el 46,42%; y en la provincia de Valencia crece cuatro puntos hasta el 46,20%.

Un total de 3.657.140 personas de la Comunidad Valenciana (1.964.525 en Valencia, 1.272.919 Alicante y 416.696 Castellón) están llamadas este 28 de abril a las urnas, repartidas en 6.044 mesas electorales y 2.223 colegios electorales.

