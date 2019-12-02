El discurso de Pablo Casado no da pie a interpretación alguna: el PP mantendrá su negativa a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez "hasta el final". Sin embargo, las voces que cuestionaban esta cerrazón sin paliativos han surgido de manera inevitable. Incluso afines al partido como la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, instan al líder popular a reconsiderar su apoyo a los socialistas.
Esta oposición de Aguirre se suma a las presiones externas, pues la semana pasada representantes del poder económico ya pidieron a Casado el apoyo a Sánchez ante el temor que les causa la inclusión de Unidas Podemos en el futuro Gobierno. "Creo que habría que ofrecerle a Pedro Sánchez los votos que fueran necesarios, cincuenta y tantos, para que pueda él investirse y gobernar en solitario", ha afirmado este lunes la expresidenta.
Estas declaraciones públicas –pronunciadas tras un acto en conmemoración de la Constitución– llegan después de que Aguirre ya haya comunicado en privado al líder popular dicha opinión. Según ella, su petición busca evitar el "drama" que supondría que el futuro Ejecutivo dependa de Unidas Podemos o ERC, algo que quiere "evitar a toda costa".
Esperanza Aguirre ha aclarado ser consciente de que, con esta opinión, muestra una línea contraria a la seguida "por la mayoría de los dirigentes del PP", pero defiende hacerlo por honradez y siguiendo el pensamiento de Manuel Fraga, al considerar que "España es lo único importante".
