El vicepresidente de la Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, ha descartado un proyecto 'Galicia Suma' como la propuesta de coalición 'España Suma', que trata de impulsar el PP con Ciudadanos. Para ello, ha apelado a los resultados electorales obtenidos por el PP en esta autonomía.
A preguntas de los periodistas, tras su visita al municipio de Portas (Pontevedra), se ha remitido a la "confianza mayoritaria" obtenida por el PPdeG en las tres últimas elecciones autonómicas y al hecho de haber sido "la única mayoría absoluta durante mucho tiempo" a nivel estatal.
"Nuestro objetivo es seguir teniendo esa mayoría, que es la que da estabilidad para poder gobernar", ha remarcado el también presidente del PP de Pontevedra. En la misma línea, ha insistido en que el del PP es un gobierno "que lleva diez años dando estabilidad a Galicia" y que de cara a las próximas autonómicas lo intentarán "otra vez".
"Todo lo que sea sumar está bien, pero hasta ahora el PPdeG siempre consiguió la confianza mayoritaria de los gallegos", ha recalcado al ser preguntado sobre el proyecto 'España Suma'.
La marca 'España Suma' y hasta 19 variantes autonómicas (también 'Galicia Suma') fueron registradas por el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, a finales de julio.
Esa fórmula alude tanto a pactos preelectorales como en el caso de Navarra Suma (aunque fracasó en su intento de llegar al poder), como postelectorales, con la formación de gobiernos conjuntos con otras fuerzas políticas, con las que confluyen "en lo fundamental", en ayuntamientos y comunidades como Madrid.
Asimismo, en Ciudadanos no ha hecho demasiada gracia la idea, que descartan que vayan a establecer una unión electoral con el PP bajo las siglas España Suma, pues considera que aunque puedan pactar son "proyectos distintos", en palabras de la vicealcaldesa de Madrid y dirigente de Ciudadanos, Begoña Villacís.
