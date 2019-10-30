Público
Partido Popular Rajoy publica el 3 de diciembre su nuevo libro, 'Una España mejor'

El expresidente popular hace un repaso a su etapa como presidente del Gobierno, revelando detalles de cómo vivió la moción de censura que lo desalojó del poder en 2017. 

10/10/2019.- El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) conversa con el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d) durante la presentación de su libro 'Cada día tiene su afán'. / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN

El expresidente del Gobierno y del Partido Popular, Mariano Rajoy, ha anunciado en su cuenta personal de Twitter que el próximo 3 de diciembre saldrá a la luz su nuevo libro Una España mejor, obra que se antoja como las memorias políticas del exmandatario español entre 2011 y 2017, años en los que fue el inquilino de La Moncloa. 

Rajoy, que solo da ese detalle sobre la fecha de lanzamiento en su mensaje, centrará el foco mediático a primeros de diciembre cuando salgan a la venta sus memorias políticas. Esta publicación coincide con la constitución de las nuevas Cortes Generales que saldrán de las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

De hecho, una de las partes que despertará más expectación será la relativa a los entresijos que rodearon a la moción de censura que le desbancó del poder el 1 de junio de 2017 o si alude a la llamada Operación Monti -en alusión al exprimer ministro italiano Mario Monti- que sí menciona en su libro el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz.

El propio Rajoy se refirió en la presentación de esa obra de Fernández Díaz a ese asunto asegurando que algunos querían "nombrar presidente desde su casa". El extitular de Interior revela en Cada día tiene su afán que antes de las elecciones de junio de 2016 le entregaron un informe con candidatos técnicos que podían presentarse a un debate de investidura.

En esa presentación, el pasado 10 de octubre en Madrid, Rajoy pidió a PSOE y PP pactar los "grandes temas de Estado" como hicieron en los años noventa ambas formaciones con el modelo territorial. "Conviene que los dos grandes partidos seamos capaces de a hacerlo", recomendó entonces.

