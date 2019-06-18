El Partido Popular se despide de los más de 40 años al frente del Ayuntamiento de A Cañiza (Pontevedra) tras la incautación de decenas de archivadores con miles de documentos que, según informa El Faro de Vigo, pretendían retirar antes de la toma de posesión del socialista Luis Piña.
Fue el pasado viernes cuando la Guardia Civil irrumpió en el Consistorio para llevarse parte de las cajas con documentación municipal que, según denuncia el PSOE, el ex alcalde popular Miguel Domínguez y dos funcionarios trataban de cargar en varios coches particulares.
Los documentos contenían información referente a dietas y expedientes fechados entre 2006 y 2010
Unos documentos que, según recoge El País, contenían información referente a las dietas de la alcaldía entre los años 2006 y 2010, diversos expedientes urbanísticos, memorias económicas e, incluso, documentación sobre diversas ediciones de la fiesta del jamón y que comenzaron a retirar del despacho una vez conocieron la noticia de que los socialistas habían llegado a un acuerdo con Ciudadanos por el que el PP perdía el bastón de mando.
Pero la voz de alarma de los vecinos ante el "vaciado" de papeles obligó a los miembros del PSdeG a acudir a la sede municipal y, "ante la insistencia de los compañeros, el secretario municipal comprobar el contenido de las cajas". Unos documentos que fueron requisados y precintados por la Guardia Civil el pasado jueves, y que fueron incautados por orden judicial ese mismo viernes tras una denuncia presentada por miembros del PSdeG-PSOE de A Cañiza.
Unos hechos de los que el popular Miguel Domínguez, exalcalde del municipio pontevedrés, se desvinculaba este lunes alegando que lo que él había retirado del despacho eran sus pertenencias y que lo hizo "en presencia de un concejal socialista": "Ninguna de mis pertenencias fue precintada, por lo que pude llevarlas a casa", aseguró.
