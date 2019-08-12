El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha anunciado este lunes que su partido propondrá en septiembre en el Congreso que los partidos y los agentes sociales (patronal y sindicatos) no reciban subvenciones públicas, aunque de momento aceptará las que le corresponden por ley.
Ortega Smith ha argumentado que tanto los partidos políticos, como los sindicatos y las patronales son organizaciones que deben financiarse con sus "propios recursos", a través de las cuotas de sus afiliados y las donaciones que reciban.
"Siempre hemos defendido que la financiación de los partidos políticos tiene que proceder de sus propios recursos y no de recursos públicos", ha defendido en una entrevista en esRadio recogida por Libertad Digital.
"No vamos a salir con las manos atadas"
Sin embargo, el secretario de Organización de Vox ha afirmado que van a aceptar las subvenciones que les corresponden por ley porque no van a "salir al ruedo con las manos atadas a la espalda y los ojos vendados".
"Lo que se tiene que hacer es suspender cualquier tipo de subvenciones públicas, pero a todos los partidos a la vez —ha señalado—, lo que no vamos a hacer es seguir compitiendo con partidos que cuentan ya con recursos infinitos y ser los únicos que rechacemos unas subvenciones publicas, que son legales, aunque pensemos que no deberían existir".
El diputado de la formación que encabeza Santiago Abascal ha insistido en que aceptar esas subvenciones no puede suponer "renunciar" a proponer una modificación de la ley en el Congreso de los Diputados en el mes de septiembre.
