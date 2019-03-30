Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox Pasan a disposición judicial los siete detenidos en los altercados contra Vox en Barcelona

También ha habido varios heridos y encuentros entre la Policía y los CDR que han llamado a boicotear el acto.

Publicidad
Media: 4.80
Votos: 5
DAVID ZORRAKINO - EUROPA PRESS

DAVID ZORRAKINO - EUROPA PRESS

Los siete detenidos en los altercados contra el acto de Vox de este sábado en Barcelona han pasado a disposición judicial este domingo a primera hora, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.

Entre los siete detenidos hay dos menores (según un comunicado de Alerta Solidària) y un militante de Arran. Tres de ellos agredieron –presuntamente– a una persona que acudía al acto de Vox.

Los incidentes durante la protesta contra el acto de Vox en Avenida Maria Cristina tuvieron lugar en su mayoría en la calle Tarragona, lugar en el que se formó una hoguera con contenedores, vallas y material de obra.

La manifestación convocada esta mañana por grupos independentistas contra un acto de Vox en Barcelona se ha saldado con siete detenidos, varios heridos y numerosos incidentes entre manifestantes y Mossos d'Esquadra en los alrededores de la plaza de España.

0

El Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) ha atendido a cinco personas: cuatro han sufrido heridas leves, entre ellas, un agente de los Mossos, aunque han sido dados de alta allí mismo. Otra persona con pronóstico menos grave ha tenido que ser trasladada al Hospital Clínic.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad