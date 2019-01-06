El monarca Felipe de Borbón ha destacado este domingo el papel de la bandera como símbolo del "conjunto" de la nación española y signo de su "soberanía, independencia, unidad e integridad".
"Una bandera de todos, cuyo escudo es reflejo de nuestra historia y diversidad, y que representa también nuestra confianza en el futuro, nuestro deseo de seguir construyendo una sociedad libre y democrática, de acuerdo con los principios recogidos en nuestra Constitución", ha proclamado Felipe VI en su discurso en la celebración de la Pascua Militar.
En el Salón del Trono del Palacio Real de Madrid, el rey ha elogiado también el "compromiso" de las Fuerzas Armadas con los "valores democráticos" recogidos en la Carta Magna y ha recordado que el pasado 2018 se cumplieron 30 años de la incorporación de la mujer a los Ejércitos, uno de los "hitos" más importantes para la modernización de la milicia.
Además, ha sostenido que la "adecuada capacidad" de las Fuerzas Armadas "asegura la disuasión frente a los riesgos y amenazas en nuestro entorno, al tiempo que contribuye a la estabilidad". Todo ello en un Marco de inversiones del Gobierno en material de armamento que supera los 12.000 millones de euros en los últimos seis meses.
