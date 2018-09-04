Pastor suaviza el tono frente a Casado e invita a Torra a defender sus "posicionamientos" en el Congreso

En la nueva escalada de tensión en Catalunya, con Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera exigiendo más dureza al Gobierno y agitando el fantasma del Artículo 155 de la Constitución, Ana Pastor suaviza el tono empleado por su partido. La presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados e integrante del PP ha invitado este martes al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a que acuda a la Cámara Baja para "defender sus posicionamientos políticos".
Así, y mientras el líder de su partido tildaba de "radical" y sin "fundamento estatutario" la consulta que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ofreció este lunes a Torra, Pastor ha propuesto al presidente catalán que "venga al Parlamento", se explique y "también escuche al resto de grupos políticos": "En el Parlamento siempre debe haber espacio para todos los planteamientos".
La presidenta del Congreso ha pronunciado estas palabras en un desayuno informativo celebrado en Madrid al que han asistido Casado y la plana mayor de su partido, el mismo día en que se espera que el president de la Generalitat desgrane su hoja de ruta política para los próximos meses. En mayo de 2017, el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy ya invitó al entonces president, Carles Puigdemont, a que defendiera su propuesta de referéndum de autodeterminación en la misma cámara.
(Habrá ampliación)
