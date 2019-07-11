El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha justificado este jueves que el Gobierno ha iniciado una reclamación a la familia Franco de la propiedad del Pazo de Meirás para el Estado por considerar que "actuaron contra derecho".
Así lo ha afirmado este jueves durante una entrevista en RTVE tras la presentación este miércoles de una demanda presentada por el Gobierno en funciones en los juzgados de A Coruña para reclamar la devolución de esta propiedad.
La demanda de la Abogacía del Estado se basa en un documento del 3 de agosto de 1938 desconocido hasta ahora, firmado ante notario en el despacho del gobernador civil, con el que se confirmaría que el contrato de venta, tres años después, a Franco fue "fraudulento" porque ya era residencia de la Jefatura del Estado tras su adquisición por cuestación popular.
Al ser preguntado Pedro Sánchez sobre si el Gobierno tiene la intención de que el Pazo de Meirás pase a ser del Estado, el jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones ha respondido: "Sin duda".
Acto seguido ha alegado que lo hará porque los Franco actuaron "contra derecho". "Así de claro", ha zanjado.
