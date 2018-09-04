El portavoz del PDeCAT en el Congreso, Carles Campuzano, ha asegurado hoy que si el presidente catalán, Quim Torra, va a la Cámara Baja será para hablar de independencia, Estado propio y autodeterminación.



Campuzano ha respondido así a la invitación que la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, ha hecho hoy al president de la Generalitat, para que comparezca en el Congreso y defienda "sus posicionamientos políticos" porque "donde tiene que hablar" es en las instituciones y no solo en otros sitios.



"Entiendo que la señora Pastor, si invita al señor Torra al Congreso de los Diputados es que está dispuesta a hablar de independencia, está dispuesta a hablar de Estado propio, está dispuesta a hablar de autodeterminación, porque de las cosas que el señor Torra hablaría en el Congreso sería precisamente de eso", ha asegurado.



En declaraciones a los periodistas tras el desayuno informativo en el que Pastor ha invitado a Torra a explicarse en la cámara, Campuzano ha recordado que Puigdemont se ofreció a explicar sus reivindicaciones en el Congreso el pasado otoño, y que Pastor "no aceptó".



"No sé si la señora Pastor ha cambiado de posición", ha agregado.



El pasado verano, el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont solicitó por carta a Pastor celebrar un debate en el Congreso y comparecer para explicar su plan independentista soberanista en Cataluña, y Pastor le respondió que el cauce para acudir a la Cámara Baja es presentado una proposición de ley.



Campuzano ha criticado la actitud del PP y del presidente de esta formación, Pablo Casado, respecto a Cataluña por no "ser capaz de reconocer el error" que cometió presentando un recurso ante el Constitucional contra el Estatut.



"En lugar de pedir perdón por ese recurso que explica la crisis entre Cataluña y España se reafirma", ha dicho el portavoz del PDeCAT para quien el PP es el "principal responsable" de esa crisis.