El PDeCAT ha anunciado la lista candidata para la Alcaldía de la capital de Catalunya, y la consellera de Presidencia de la Generalitat, Elsa Artadi, estará presente. 

La portaveu del Govern, Elsa Artadi. EUROPA PRESS

La exconsellera Neus Munté será la número tres de la lista del PDeCAT por Barcelona en las elecciones municipales del 26M, que encabeza el exconseller Joaquim Forn, mientras que la consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, también estará en esta lista.

Así lo ha avanzado el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, a los cuadros del partido durante el Consejo Nacional extraordinario que celebra el partido en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, en medio de tensiones internas por la confección de otra de las listas, la de las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

La candidatura para las municipales la encabeza el exconseller y exconcejal por Barcelona Joaquím Forn, que está siendo juzgado en el Tribunal Supremo por el 1-O, seguido de Artadi, que fuentes demócratas dan por hecho que será la número dos.

De hecho, Artadi sería la alcaldable in pectore si Forn, que se encuentra en prisión preventiva por el 1-O, es finalmente condenado e inhabilitado para el ejercicio de sus funciones.

