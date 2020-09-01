barcelonaActualizado:
El expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas mantiene su militancia en el PDeCAT, después de que su sucesor Carles Puigdemont, varios consellers, exconsellers y dirigentes del partido hayan abandonado la formación en las últimas horas.
En una entrevista de Catalunya Ràdio recogida por Europa Press, el portavoz del PDeCAT, Marc Solsona, ha asegurado que Mas mantiene su militancia en el PDeCAT y ha celebrado que el expresidente no haya abandonado el partido "en este momento complejo".
"Siempre ha expresado la voluntad de que él se siente del PDeCAT. Siempre ha intentado participar en proyectos de suma y, por lo tanto, el hecho de que en este momento complejo se reafirme en la militancia en el PDeCAT es una buena noticia", ha afirmado Solsona.
Solsona ha explicado que en las últimos días y semanas ha habido contactos de la dirección del PDeCAT con Artur Mas en los que el expresidente catalán y exlíder de CDC ha expresado su "voluntad de seguir siendo del Partit Demòcrata y de participar en proyectos de suma", lo que es "una buena noticia".
Pese a la situación de crisis, Solsona ha defendido que el PDeCAT y JxCat mantienen las "líneas abiertas", aunque ha admitido que con todo lo que ha ocurrido "es difícil que se puedan articular acuerdos" de cara a las elecciones catalanas.
Si bien el Partit Demòcrata nunca "cerrará las puertas" a negociar alianzas, ha defendido que la formación tiene el derecho a poder "muscularse" por si tienen que concurrir a las elecciones catalanas: "Es nuestra obligación", ha remarcado.
