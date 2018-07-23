La delegada del Gobierno en Catalunya, Teresa Cunillera, ha confiado hoy en que la "responsabilidad" será "la actitud que inspirará" al PDeCAT en el Congreso, tal y como considera que pasó en la moción de censura de los socialistas a Mariano Rajoy, que los diputados de este partido votaron "a cambio de nada".
En una rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Palau de la Generalitat tras reunirse con el president Quim Torra, Cunillera ha respondido así a las palabras de la nueva vicepresidenta del PDeCAT y diputada en el Congreso, Miriam Nogueras, que ha avisado hoy de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, lo tendrá "más difícil" con la nueva dirección del Partit Demòcrata.
Cunillera ha considerado hoy que los diputados del PDeCAT en el Congreso "en la medida que les corresponda, tomarán decisiones con tal de avanzar". "Sé que los parlamentarios del PDeCAT fueron capaces de votar la moción de censura a cambio de nada (...) Este aspecto de responsabilidad y de saber en qué momento estaban y que podía ser lo mejor para los ciudadanos de Catalunya y del conjunto de España estoy segura de que será la actitud que les inspirará", ha aseverado.
La delegada del Gobierno, en alusión a los pactos entre grupos parlamentarios, ha sentenciado: "Cuando te lo miras todo parece imposible, pero si hay un lugar en el que lo imposible es posible es en el Parlamento". Ha añadido, así, que el Parlamento "es el lugar de la palabra, un lugar de negociación, el pacto y los avances".
