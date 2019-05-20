Público
PDeCAT La Fiscalía investiga un presunto desvío de dinero público al PDeCAT a través de una entidad soberanista

Anticorrupción se centra en el supuesto desvío destinados al deporte que pudieron acabar en el partido a través de la entidad soberanista Catmon.

El expresident de la Generalitat Artur Mas antes de participar en un coloquio organizado por el Club Siglo XXI. EFE/JuanJo Martin

El PDeCAT ha negado desvío de dinero público a la formación y ha añadido que no le consta que se haya abierto ninguna investigación que afecte al partido, a raíz de informaciones publicadas sobre un posible desvío de fondos públicos.

El Periódico ha publicado que Fiscalía Anticorrupción investiga el supuesto desvío de fondos públicos destinados al deporte que pudieron acabar en el partido a través de la entidad soberanista Catmon.

Según el diario, el fiscal abre diligencias tras una denuncia de 2018 que asegura que la oenegé Catmon/Igman recibió al menos 10.000 euros de la sociedad pública Canal Olímpic de Catalunya/Equacat (participada por la Generalitat) mediante facturas de publicidad insertada en la revista de esa asociación por un importe superior al precio del mercado; y que los fondos acaban en el PDeCAT.

El presidente del partido, David Bonvehí, ha dicho en un tuit: "No tenemos constancia de nada, y por descontado desmentimos totalmente cualquier desvío de dinero al PDeCAT", y añade textualmente que emprenderán acciones judiciales contra quien ensucie su nombre.

En un comunicado, el partido afirma que no le consta la investigación y que no ha tenido nunca relación con el Canal Olímpic de Castelldefels ni la Fundació CatMón, ni ha recibido prestación económica alguna.

