El ayuntamiento de Pedreguer, situado en el litoral norte de Alacant y dirigido con mayoría absoluta por Compromís, iniciará el próximo domingo la fase final de la votación para elegir el nuevo nombre de la todavía avenida Juan Carlos I, un proceso que durará 15 días.
En declaraciones a Efe, el portavoz de Compromís y tercer teniente alcalde del consistorio de Pedreguer, Ferrán Lloret, ha informado que el próximo domingo se inicia una votación que tendrá lugar hasta el 30 de noviembre, "dos semanas donde los vecinos y vecinas van a poder votar el nombre que más les guste para la avenida".
El pasado junio se aprobó en sesión plenaria del ayuntamiento una moción presentada por la CUP y votada a favor por Compromís y el PSPV-PSOE para solicitar el cambio de nombre de la avenida Juan Carlos I, tras la investigación abierta por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo en torno al rey emérito. En el mismo pleno se aprobó que se constituiría una comisión para evaluar las propuestas y que posteriormente fueran votadas, y se recibieron un total de 50.
Siete propuestas
Las propuestas fueron examinadas por una comisión evaluadora compuesta por los portavoces de todos los grupos del consistorio (CUP, Compromís, PP, PSPV-PSOE y Compromís), así como representantes de la comisión de Igualdad y de la concejalía de Participación, y para facilitar la elección se acordó que deberían primar nombres de colectivos femeninos y de personas que no estuvieran vivas.
De esas propuestas quedaron siete (Barcheras, Igualdad, Feminismo, Dones valentes, Escaletes, País Valencià y Sella), que serán las que deberán votar los ciudadanos a través de la web Pedreger participa y de la aplicación del ayuntamiento, a la que se puede unir toda persona mayor de 16 años empadronada.
