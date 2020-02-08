madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado este sábado ante todos los ministros reunidos en la finca toledana de Quintos de Mora que "se abre un tiempo de optimismo, muy esperanzador, de gran dinamismo legislativo".
Sánchez ha cerrado así la primera sesión de trabajo de esta reunión de sus 22 ministros organizada para analizar la agenda legislativa del trimestre y "engrasar" la relación política y personal de los ministros del PSOE y de Unidas Podemos.
El presidente y los ministros han abordado la agenda legislativa para el próximo trimestre en una sesión en la que han intervenido todos los miembros del Gobierno para explicar las prioridades de sus departamentos, han informado fuentes de Moncloa.
Como cierre de esta primera sesión, Sánchez ha asegurado que "se abre un tiempo de optimismo, muy esperanzador, de gran dinamismo legislativo. Todo ello en medio de un calendario político de gran intensidad". Tras un breve receso, el Gobierno abordará asuntos relacionados con la estabilidad presupuestaria y el crecimiento económico, antes de pasar a un almuerzo informal. Tras la comida, la sesión continuará para analizar las grandes transformaciones que impulsará el gobierno: crecimiento económico, igualdad, cohesión territorial, transición ecológica, ciencia y digitalización y justicia social, han detallado las fuentes.
