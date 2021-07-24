Pedro Sánchez defiende el rescate de Plus Ultra tras ser paralizado por la Justicia

Palo Alto (Estados Unidos)
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha defendido este jueves el rescate de la línea aérea Plus Ultra ya que afirma que el Ejecutivo se ha ajustado en todo momento a la legalidad pese a que la Justicia haya paralizado ese rescate.
Sánchez se ha referido de esta forma en rueda de prensa en Estados Unidos a la paralización por el juez del rescate público de Plus Ultra y su decisión de conceder cinco días a esta aerolínea para que justifique la necesidad de que se le entreguen los 34 millones de euros que aún debe recibir del fondo gestionado por la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales para socorrer a empresas estratégicas y viables azotadas por la pandemia.
Ante esa decisión, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha recalcado que está al frente de un Gobierno "que cumple con la ley, es transparente y es escrupuloso con todo lo que tiene que ver con la acción y desembolso de recursos públicos".
Ha señalado que no tiene nada que decir a la decisión de la justicia y ha repetido que el Gobierno "ha cumplido con la legalidad, es escrupuloso con el uso de los recursos públicos de todos los españoles y tiene una absoluta transparencia".
