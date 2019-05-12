Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pedro Sánchez despide a Rubalcaba "Alfredo, tú como nadie encarnas lo que el PSOE ha representado y representa en España" 

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del Partido Socialista Obrero Español, Pedro Sánchez ha elogiado la figura de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba en el libro de condolencias al ex líder socialista, con el que concluye el homenaje a su persona.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez ha escrito en el libro de condolencias por el fallecimiento de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. /PSOE

Mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez ha escrito en el libro de condolencias por el fallecimiento de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. /PSOE

A la una del mediodía, el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, rompió la cola de ciudadanos que habían acudido a la sede del PSOE para firmar en el libro de condolencias en recuerdo de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba que se había instalado en Ferraz, para escribir su último mensaje a su antecesor en el cargo.

Sánchez, durante más de tres minutos, escribió una página completa del libro para elogiar la figura de Rubalcaba, que empezaban diciendo:. “Alfredo, gracias por tanto. Tú como nadie de los que estamos hoy al frente del partido encarnas lo que el PSOE ha representado y representa para nuestro país”.

Y, a continuación, enumeró lo principios que guiaron a Rubalcaba en su trayectoria política. “La lucha por la libertad y la seguridad de los españoles”, puso en primer lugar. Y añadió: “El compromiso con la justicia social y la igualdad de oportunidades; la construcción de una España social y un mundo con la igualdad real y efectiva entre hombre y mujeres”.

Detalle del mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez ha escrito en el libro de condolencias por el fallecimiento de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. /PSOE

Detalle del mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez ha escrito en el libro de condolencias por el fallecimiento de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. /PSOE

Más adelante, destacó que Rubalcaba encarnó lo que el PSOE representa para España: “Amor y lealtad", así como su "compromiso con la causa socialista”. Y citó a Manuel Azaña para recordar su frase de que "la política es realizar". Y escribió: “A esta tarea de realizar has entregado tu vida con inteligencia, dedicación y pasión”:
Y concluye: “Te debemos mucho, todo… siempre. Gracias. Pedro Sánchez”.

A continuación, el líder socialista saludó a los ciudadanos que estaban en la sede, así como algunos otros dirigentes que todavía no habían firmado en el libro de condolencias, como la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles. o la ex vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Elena Valenciano.

Con este acto, el PSOE concluye los casi tres días de homenaje a la figura de Rubalcaba, y hoy Sánchez empezará la campaña electoral, en la que todavía no ha participado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad