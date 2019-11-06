Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Pedro Sánchez La Fiscalía subraya su "autonomía" en la causa del 'procés' tras las polémicas palabras de Sánchez 

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones ha dado por hecho que el Ministerio Público depende del Ejecutivo, unas declaraciones que han irritado a los fiscales. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
14-10-2019.- La Fiscal General del Estado, María José Segarra, comparece ante los medios para exponer una valoración preliminar en relación a la sentencia del ´'procés'. EP/Eduardo Parra

La Fiscal General del Estado, María José Segarra, comparece ante los medios para exponer una valoración preliminar en relación a la sentencia del ´'procés'. EP/Eduardo Parra

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha emitido este miércoles una concisa respuesta, y sin citarlas, a las manifestaciones en las que presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, da por hecho que el Ministerio Público depende del Ejecutivo. Los fiscales de la causa del procés independentista en Catalunya recuerdan que todas sus actuaciones se producen en el ámbito de su "autonomía funcional" y son imparciales.

En apenas un párrafo, distribuido oficialmente por la Fiscalía General del Estado, los cuatro fiscales que actuaron en la causa especial 3/20907/2017 del Tribunal Supremo –la causa del procés señalan que todas sus actuaciones en esta causa judicial, como el resto de las que realizan "a diario", se han producido "en el ámbito de la autonomía funcional del Ministerio Fiscal y con sujeción a los principios constitucionales de legalidad e imparcialidad".

Las tres asociaciones de fiscales, y varios de sus miembros a título particular, han mostrado también su "estupefacción" por las palabras del Jefe del Ejecutivo y han advertido de que comentarios así pueden dificultar la entrega de los políticos reclamados por la justicia, como el caso del expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont.

"Sorpresa", "estupefacción", "triste", "lamentable", "inexacto", "desafortunado" y hasta "vomitivo" han sido los términos utilizados por los fiscales consultados, al tiempo que consideran que Sánchez, con sus declaraciones, hace una "simplificación" sobre el funcionamiento de la Fiscalía, ya que "no puede ordenarle nada".

En una entrevista en RNE, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha sido preguntado sobre por qué prometió en el debate electoral traer de vuelta a España a Puigdemont para ponerle a disposición de la justicia, como si de un compromiso electoral se tratase. "¿La Fiscalía de quién depende?... Pues ya está", ha respondido. Posteriormente, Pedro Sánchez ha matizado sus palabras en la red social Twitter asegurando que "la Fiscalía cuenta con el respaldo del Gobierno".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad