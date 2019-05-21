Pedro Sánchez plantea ocho retos para la legislatura y llama "a trabajar por España”

Con la Sala de columna del Congreso llena a rebosar, como no se veía en una reunión del Grupo Socialista desde 2008, el líder el PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se dirigió a sus diputados y senadores -por primera vez hay más representantes de la Cámara Alta- para llamarles “a trabajar por España” y plantearles ocho retos para esta legislatura.
Sánchez, tras poner en valor el resultado electoral obtenido, fijó las prioridades para este periodo de sesiones y, como primer objetivo, se propuso alcanzar un pacto educativo y por la ciencia, recalcando que tiene que ser el primer consenso.
El segundo punto que citó fue la reforma laboral, apostando por un nuevo mercado de trabajo que pasa por la anunciada reforma del Estatuto de los Trabajadores.
También revalidó su compromiso con las pensiones y actualizarlas con el IPC; un pacto por la transición ecológica, regular la brecha salarial e intensificar la lucha contra la violencia de género, política de vivienda para los jóvenes y ley de eutanasia.
Finalmente, hizo especial énfasis en la necesidad de reforzar el Estado Autonómico a través de reforzar los estatuto y también en buscar un gran pacto para la financiación autonómica y local, que aborde el problema de la despoblación.
Sánchez vaticinó que será una legislatura “intensa en el diálogo”, pero a la vez aseguró que tiene que ser “fructífera” en todo lo que tiene que ver con la libertad y los derechos de los españoles.
Finalmente, explicó los nombramientos de Meritxell Batet y Manuel Cruz como presidentes del Congreso y el Senado respectivamente, y dijo que “son dos catalanes al servicio de España, y dos españoles al servicio de Catalunya”, afirmó.
Antes de la intervención de Sánchez, la portavoz socialista Adriana Lastra explicó detalladamente el sistema de votación para la Mesa del Congreso, porque cualquier error puede cambiar el resultado previsto, ya que los votos están muy ajustados.
