Sánchez e Iglesias alcanzan un preacuerdo para un Gobierno de coalición sin vetos

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias negocian desde el lunes un Gobierno de coalición. Los contactos se iniciaron con una discreción absoluta, al contrario de las negociaciones que fracasaron antes del verano. A estas horas, fuentes conocedoras de las negociaciones confirman a Público que hay un preacuerdo muy avanzado sobre la coalición y tras la reunión que se celebra este mediodía entre los dos dirigentes se conocerán los detalles.
Según pudo saber Público, el preacuerdo no contempla líneas rojas por lo que Sánchez habría levantado el veto personal a Iglesias y el secretario general de Podemos podría tener un puesto en el Consejo de Ministros. Posiblemente, una vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales. Unidas Podemos ya avanzó que en esta ocasión no aceptarían vetos. Además, la presencia que quieren tener en el Gobierno está en torno al tercio del Ejecutivo, en proporción con los resultados del 10-N.
El acuerdo programático iría en la misma línea que se negoció el pasado junio con medidas para luchar contra la precariedad laboral, el cambio climático, la violencia machista como ejes principales.
Además de Iglesias y Sánchez, hay otro equipo negociador formado por la portavoz parlamentaria Adriana Lastra y el 'gurú' de Sánchez, Iván Redondo; y por parte d Unidas Podemos negocia la también portavoz parlamentaria y número dos del partido morado, Irene Montero. Pese a este equipo, las negociaciones en esta ocasión la iniciaron desde el principio Sánchez e Iglesias, tal y como anunció el diario.es antes de que se conociera la rueda de prensa conjunta.
La reunión entre Sánchez e Iglesias comenzó a las 14.45 en la sala comedor de la cuarta planta de la Cámara Baja. Un espacio que solo suele utilizarse para recibir a importantes autoridades como el rey. Después de la reunión Iglesias y Sánchez comparecerán en el Congreso en una declaración institucional y confirmarán todos los detalles del futuro Ejecutivo compartido, aunque no se prevén que los medios de comunicación puedan hacer preguntas.
