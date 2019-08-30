Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pedro Solbes El oro español que Solbes vendió en 2007 valdría hoy un 131% más

Meses antes de que estallara la crisis financiera, el vicepresidente económico avaló la operación de venta del 32% de las reservas del Banco de España, gobernado entonces por Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El exministro de Economía Pedro Solbes en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El exministro de Economía Pedro Solbes en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El oro español que el vicepresidente económico Pedro Solbes vendió "por no ser rentable" en 2007 valdría ahora un 131% más. "Las reservas del Banco de España deben tener como objetivo fundamental el maximizar su rentabilidad", aseveró el entonces ministro para justificar la venta del 32% de las reservas

Entre marzo y julio de 2007, meses antes de que estallara la crisis financiera, el vicepresidente del Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero avaló la operación de venta del metal dorado de la entidad liderada por Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez. 

Solbes explicó en el Congreso de los Diputados que ya no había las mismas necesidades de reserva que en el pasado, entre otras razones, por la fortaleza del euro, que jugaba un papel de reserva fundamental en los intercambios internacionales y es la segunda moneda del mundo, según sus palabras recogidas por Efe y publicadas en El Economista.

A tenor de la información de El Mundo, una onza se cambiaba este jueves a 1.547 euros, esto es, un 131% más que el precio al que se vendió el metal dorado en 2007.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad