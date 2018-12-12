El Gobierno revalorizará las pensiones vía real decreto si no consigue que prospere el anteproyecto de presupuestos generales del Estado que está en tramitación, según ha anticipado a Efe la directora general del Instituto Nacional de Seguridad Social (INSS), Gloria Redondo.
Redondo ha detallado que el INSS ya tiene prevista la aplicación informática para la revalorización y solo necesita el soporte legal para aplicarla.
Gloria Redondo ha aclarado que la Ley de presupuestos de 2018 incluye una previsión de subida de las pensiones contributivas del 1,6% para 2019, aunque los expertos creen que no se puede fijar un gasto en el presupuesto de un año para el siguiente.
Además de esa subida general de las pensiones, la Seguridad Social tiene ya diseñado el modelo para aplicar la misma subida a las pensiones no contributivas e incrementar un 3% las pensiones mínimas.
Redondo ha considerado que parte de los fondos para asumir los incrementos de las pensiones procederán del previsible aumento de las cotizaciones, por aumento de cotizantes y la subida de salarios.
De cara al futuro, la directora general del INSS ha sostenido que habrá que reformar el sistema para que sea más eficiente, probablemente aumentar su financiación desde la caja de la Hacienda pública para no depender solo de las cotizaciones, y aumentar la flexibilidad del sistema para que se pueda trabajar más allá de la edad de jubilación.
