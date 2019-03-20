La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha asegurado este miércoles que el Gobierno "no tiene ninguna intención de modificar las pensiones de viudedad, salvo para seguir subiendo las más bajas".
"Para nada está en nuestra previsión modificar a la baja las pensiones de viudedad", ha dicho la ministra al ser preguntada por las declaraciones que realizó este pasado martes el secretario de Estado de la Seguridad Social, Octavio Granado, abogando por vincular las nuevas pensiones de viudedad a las rentas de los beneficiarios.
"Rectifico totalmente. No hay idea de que el Gobierno vaya a modificar en absoluto las pensiones de viudedad. Si acaso lo que nos tenemos que plantear es, como la pensión media de viudedad es un poquito más de 700 euros, seguir en la senda de subir un poquito más las mínimas", ha explicado.
"No hay idea de que el Gobierno vaya a modificar en absoluto las pensiones de viudedad", ha asegurado Valerio
En declaraciones a la prensa en Guadalajara, la ministra ha insistido en que, ante cualquier cambio que se tenga que realizar en el sistema público de pensiones, el PSOE apostará por garantizar su sostenibilidad social, es decir, que, "como poco", las pensiones suban con el IPC, así como su sostenibilidad financiera.
"El Gobierno y el PSOE tienen muy claro que esto se tiene que hacer respetando lo que diga el Pacto de Toledo y el diálogo social", ha añadido Valerio, que se ha mostrado en contra de acometer reformas unilaterales en el sistema, pues suelen tener una "vida muy corta".
La ministra ha hecho hincapié en que lo que ha hecho el Gobierno socialista es subir todas las pensiones de viudedad, especialmente las de aquellas mujeres mayores de 65 años sin ninguna otra renta, a las que, además de la revalorización general, superior al IPC previsto, se les ha aumentado la base reguladora sobre la que se calcula su pensión desde el 56% al 60%.
